Nancy Pelosi's Husband Is Buying Nvidia Stock -- Should You?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Drama and scrutiny have flooded the internet over the past few days as investors learned that Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, had exercised stock options to purchase shares of semiconductor heavyweight Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Why? Because the Senate is working on a semiconductor manufacturing bill that could positively impact companies such as Nvidia and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC). In the video below, I break down the news, discuss Nvidia's growth drivers, and share my opinions on where the stock is headed next. *Stock prices used in the below video were during the trading day of July 19, 2022. The video was published on July 19, 2022.Continue reading