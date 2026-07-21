Nano Nuclear Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3EWA0 / ISIN: US63010H1086
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22.07.2026 01:05:00
Nano Nuclear Energy Is Paying Up to $13 Million to Acquire This Nuclear Logistics Company. Here's Why Investors Shouldn't Overlook This Small Deal.
Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE) is a nuclear energy company that wants to build small, portable nuclear power systems. It does not yet have commercial reactors in operation, yet its flagship microreactor design, called KRONOS, is moving through the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) regulatory process and is tied to a University of Illinois project.That's a decent elevator pitch for the nuclear stock, but it doesn't really do justice to what this company is trying to accomplish. In addition to building portable microreactors, the company also aims to control parts of the nuclear reactor infrastructure, such as fuel transportation. To that end, Nano may have just pulled off one of its most strategically important moves of 2026.Let's take a look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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