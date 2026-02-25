Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
25.02.2026 05:05:00
Nano Nuclear Energy Stock Is Down 60%. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Nuclear energy is enjoying a revival as countries and companies see it as an effective way to meet the growing energy demand from data centers. One promising company developing next-generation micro reactors is Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ: NNE).The company's stock reached over $60 per share last year but has plummeted back down to earth. With shares down 60%, is the stock a buy? Let's dive into the company and its road ahead to find out.Nano Nuclear Energy is an emerging nuclear energy technology company developing advanced micro reactors. Its primary product is the Kronos MMR Energy System, a stationary high-temperature gas-cooled reactor that uses tri-structural isotropic (TRISO) fuel and helium coolant. The benefit of TRISO fuel is that it can withstand much higher temperatures than traditional nuclear fuels, making it significantly safer.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
