NanoDx, Inc. Promotes Mike Sampson to Chief Commercial Officer Position

BOSTON, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NanoDx, Inc., a privately held medical device company developing rapid, point-of-care diagnostic solutions that address unmet market needs and improve patient outcomes while reducing healthcare costs. The company's flagship product, the NanoDx™ System, is capable of detecting and quantifying biomarkers (analytes) from a small fluid specimen in less than 2 minutes. NanoDx's platform utilizes a proprietary nanosensor technology with a broad range of potential diagnostic applications including Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), COVID-19, Influenza, Sepsis and Stroke.

NanoDx, Inc. Promotes Mike Sampson to Chief Commercial Officer

Mr. Sampson joined NanoDx in November 2019 as Vice President of Sales. He is an innovative leader in the global health care industry with over 29 years of diversified experience in business development, sales, distributor management, marketing, product strategy, driving successful product launches, and creating innovative relationships with internal team members, customers, and service providers. Before joining NanoDx, Mr. Sampson spent 25 years with Siemens Healthineers holding positions of Senior Vice President and General Manager North American IVD Specialty Business; Vice President and General Manager, Global Point of Care Commercial Business; and Senior Director Global Point of Care and Business Operations, Director Program Manager.

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and management team, I am thrilled to announce this critical promotion," said James Wylie, Executive Chairman of NanoDx. "Mike possesses an extraordinary sense of what is needed to prepare and successfully drive new product launches in the global point of care market combined with proven expertise in establishing powerful brand recognition with key stakeholders including technicians, patients and providers."

Mr. Sampson began his career in research, manufacturing, and process engineering. He holds a BA in Biochemistry and English from Skidmore College and an MBA from Boston University.

About NanoDx, Inc.

NanoDx, Inc. is a privately held, U.S. based, medical device company developing rapid point-of-care and point-of-testing in-vitro diagnostic products on its proprietary nanowire biosensor platform. The Nano™ System provides for direct measurement of blood and saliva analytes in about 2 minutes from either a drop of whole blood or a small sample of saliva. The company is focused on two near-term indications: traumatic brain injury (TBI) and Covid-19. The NanoDx™ System offers compelling competitive advantages based on its ultra-sensitivity and accuracy, speed, value, and ease-of-use. Additional potential diseases and conditions include stroke, sepsis, influenza, and inflammatory diseases. www.nanodiagnostics.com.

