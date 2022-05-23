NanoString Launches Integrated Informatics to Facilitate Spatial Biology Research Using Next Generation Sequencing

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced a seamless, cloud-based workflow that improves the spatial data analysis experience of customers using Illumina NextSeq™ 1000 and NextSeq™ 2000 sequencing systems and the GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler. The spatial analysis of whole transcriptomes combined with proteome analytes can now be simplified using this integrated, push-button run planning tool.

The new integrated workflow allows GeoMx users to plan their NextSeq 1000/2000 sequencing runs using software on the GeoMx instrument and is coupled to automated downstream data processing using the DRAGEN™ Bio-IT platform, Illumina’s industry-leading platform for secondary data analysis. Upon completion of sequence processing, the spatially-resolved digital counts of RNA or protein are ported directly to the GeoMx system, allowing researchers to interact, visualize and analyze their multiomic data.

"As a company, we strive to create end-to-end spatial solutions that are simpler, faster, and more relevant to today's life science challenges," said John Gerace, Chief Commercial Officer, NanoString. "Working together with Illumina, we are ensuring the increasing volume of data is analyzed promptly and that the workflow between our companies' instruments is streamlined to improve customer experiences."

"Illumina is committed to enabling compatible and streamlined workflows with our partner solutions to ensure our customers can implement the workflows that best answer their research questions,” said Joel Fellis, VP of Sequencing Platforms Product Management, Illumina. "NanoString’s GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler is enabling a new frontier in discovery research using whole transcriptome analysis and protein detection with spatial context.”

The release of the new integrated workflow complements a suite of previously released spatial genomics workflows from the NanoString and Illumina partnership. This includes the GeoMx NGS Pipeline with DRAGEN as a third-party application accessible on the BaseSpace™ Sequence Hub that enables easy coupling of the pipeline processing downstream from any Illumina sequencing platform. The team also co-developed an integrated local workflow with the release of the NanoString GeoMx NGS Pipeline on DRAGEN for NextSeq 1000/2000 platforms to enable customers whose instruments may not be networked. The full suite of streamlined NGS informatics workflows enables GeoMx customers to choose which one best meets their needs.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 5,300 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString's GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in more than 100 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

