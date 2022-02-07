|
07.02.2022 12:00:00
NanoString to Release Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Operating Results and Host Conference Call on Tuesday, March 1, 2022
NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 operating results after the close of the market on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Company management will host a conference call beginning at 4:30pm ET to discuss those results and provide a business update.
Investors and other interested parties should register for the conference call in advance by visiting https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9930/nanostring-fourth-quarter-2021-operating-results/. Following registration, an email confirmation will be sent that includes dial-in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open throughout the call but to ensure connection for the full call, registration in advance is recommended.
The link to the webcast and audio replay will be made available at the Investor Relations website: nanostring.com.
A replay of the call will be available beginning March 1, 2022 at 7:30pm ET through midnight on March 10, 2022. To access the replay, dial (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and reference Conference ID: 709416. The webcast will also be available on the Company’s website for one year following the completion of the call.
About NanoString Technologies, Inc.
NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 5,200 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in approximately 90 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in the second half of 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections.
For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220207005123/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu NanoString Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.21
|NanoString Technologies Inc (NSTG) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
08.11.21
|Ausblick: NanoString Technologies stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: NanoString Technologies gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
02.08.21
|Ausblick: NanoString Technologies präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: NanoString Technologies präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu NanoString Technologies Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NanoString Technologies Inc
|30,20
|-2,58%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX rutscht ins Minus -- DAX gibt Gewinne ab -- Asiens Börsenhandel endet uneinheitlich - China mit Nachholbedaf nach der Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt muss seinen Erholungsversuch abbrechen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es nur noch marginal nach oben. In Fernost prägten unterschiedliche Vorzeichen das Bild.