NanoString to Showcase CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager at 4th Annual Spatial Genomics Summit, Feb. 28

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced the commercial unveiling of the CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) to occur at the fourth annual virtual Spatial Genomics Summit on Monday, Feb. 28 from 8-10 a.m. (PST).

CosMx SMI is a spatial multi-omics solution enabling rapid quantification and visualization of up to 1,000 RNA and 100 validated protein analytes at single-cell and subcellular resolution of intact Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) and fresh frozen tissue samples. With a tunable workflow from high-plex to high-throughput, CosMx enables discovery research by providing high-plex and unbiased whole-slide analysis, as well as translational research with low-plex, high-throughput biology-driven analysis. CosMx SMI is a complete sample-to-result in situ analysis platform with integrated cloud-based data analysis and visualization software.

In addition to the platform unveiling, NanoString is initiating a Spatial Pioneer Program. The program provides customers the opportunity to be among the first to receive a CosMx instrument following its expected commercial launch in late 2022. As part of the program, researchers will have the opportunity to begin generating data on their samples through the Technology Access Program in advance of receiving their instrument.

New approaches to interrogating underlying biology are required to understand complex disease, which is why NanoString hosts the Spatial Genomics Summit. The summit showcases novel techniques that provide spatial context to high-plex molecular profiling. Attendees will learn about the latest innovations in spatial biology, and will have the opportunity to join one of two concurrent presentations describing spatial genomics techniques and applications.

Spatial Genomics Summit Agenda

Spatial Genomics Applications: From basic discovery to clinical research

Clinical Biomarkers in Triple Negative Breast Cancer: The high-plex single-cell spatial revolution : Jodi Carter, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic

: Jodi Carter, M.D., Ph.D., Mayo Clinic Spatial single-cell characterization of SIV reservoirs in NHP lymphoid tissues : Jacob Estes, Ph.D., Oregon Health & Science University

: Jacob Estes, Ph.D., Oregon Health & Science University The Repeatome Shaping the Microenvironment of Pancreatic Cancer : David Ting, M.D., Mass General Hospital

: David Ting, M.D., Mass General Hospital Panel discussion moderated by Stephane Budel, Ph.D., DeciBio

Spatial Informatics Tools & Integration of Public Datasets

Spatial Informatics, Spatial AI and Public Datasets: Joachim Schmid, Ph.D., NanoString Technologies

Joachim Schmid, Ph.D., NanoString Technologies Panel discussion with Christopher Mason, Ph.D., Weil Cornell; Ruben Dries, Ph.D., Boston University; Kevan Samiee, Ph.D., Illumina; Margaret Hoang, Ph.D., NanoString Technologies; and Jason Reeves, Ph.D., NanoString Technologies.

"We believe spatial biology will drive some of the most significant breakthroughs in health research, and we’re honored to bring together experts to showcase a variety of emerging spatial technologies and techniques,” said Brad Gray, president and CEO of NanoString. "Together, the CosMx SMI and GeoMx DSP represent a compelling product suite that will span the continuum of spatial biology applications, and we expect it will help usher in a spatial genomics revolution.”

To register for the Spatial Genomics Summit, visit https://www.nanostring.com/about-us/events/spatial-genomics-summit-2022/.

The CosMx SMI system is expected to be available for beta instrument placements in the second quarter of 2022, followed by a full commercial launch in late 2022. To learn more about NanoString’s CosMx Spatial Molecular Imager, visit www.nanostring.com/CosMx.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 5,300 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in more than 100 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. For more information, visit www.nanostring.com.

