NanoString to Unveil New Platforms and Showcase Spatial Biology Research at 2022 Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) General Meeting

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced plans to commercially unveil the CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager (SMI) and its new spatial informatics portal during a Spatial Multiomic Symposium, which will be held on Monday, June 6 from noon to 4:00 pm EDT. The event will be live-streamed and held in person, and details can be found here: Spatial Multiomics Symposium - NanoString. In addition, scientists will present 20 studies demonstrating the power of NanoString spatial biology platforms during the scientific portion of the AGBT General Meeting.

CosMx SMI enables high-resolution imaging of more than 1,000 RNA and over 100 protein analytes within morphologically intact whole tissue sections. The technology combines the power of high-plex profiling with high-resolution imaging, allowing researchers to visualize and quantify gene and protein expression at single cell and subcellular resolutions within both fresh frozen and formalin-fixed paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue samples. CosMx SMI serves scientists across the continuum of research using a tunable workflow that can prioritize either unbiased whole-slide imaging at high-plex for discovery or high-throughput biology-driven analysis for translation.

NanoString is dedicated to developing spatial biology solutions for any scale of research. The GeoMx DSP is the leading platform for measuring whole transcriptome at high-throughput in multi-cellular functional regions and the CosMx SMI extends capability to single cell and subcellular resolution across the entire tissue section. Together, GeoMx DSP and CosMx SMI technologies provide unprecedented scientific power for novel spatial discoveries.

Spatial biology experiments are data-intensive, creating up to 1 terabyte of data per sample. NanoString is developing a new cloud-based spatial informatics portal that will provide researchers with a scalable solution to store large GeoMx and CosMx datasets, reduce compute times, and enable secure data sharing and collaboration across institutes.

The Spatial Multiomic Symposium will showcase the application of these powerful tools to resolve biological heterogeneity. Attendees will learn about the latest innovations and will have the opportunity to hear how leading experts are applying these technologies to make novel discoveries in immunology, infectious diseases, oncology and neuroscience.

"We believe spatial biology is the next revolution in life sciences, and we’re honored to bring together experts to showcase cutting-edge spatial technologies and techniques,” said Brad Gray, president and CEO, NanoString Technologies. "The volume and quality of NanoString-driven science being presented at AGBT 2022 is a testament to the power of our spatial biology ecosystem.”

The Spatial Multiomic Summit Agenda: Speakers and Scientific Presentations

Keynote: Spatial gene expression changes in human skin biology induced from spaceflight: Christopher Mason, Ph.D., Professor; Director, WorldQuant Initiative for Quantitative Prediction; Physiology and Biophysics, Weill Cornell Medicine

Christopher Mason, Ph.D., Professor; Director, WorldQuant Initiative for Quantitative Prediction; Physiology and Biophysics, Weill Cornell Medicine Spatially resolved, single cell atlas of human pancreatic islets of Langerhans in type 2 diabetic and healthy controls: Grant Kolar, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Research Professor Director, Research Microscopy and Histology Core, St. Louis University

Grant Kolar, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Research Professor Director, Research Microscopy and Histology Core, St. Louis University Deep spatiotemporal insights into COVID-19: a multi-organ study : Arutha Kulasinghe, Ph.D., National Health and Medical Research Council Research Fellow, The University of Queensland

Arutha Kulasinghe, Ph.D., National Health and Medical Research Council Research Fellow, The University of Queensland Spatial reconstruction of joint inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis : Kevin Wei, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital

Kevin Wei, M.D., Ph.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Spatially resolved Alzheimer’s disease in mouse model: Miranda Orr, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Gerontology and Geriatric Medicine, Wake Forest University School of Medicine

To learn more and register for the event, please visit: Spatial Multiomics Symposium - NanoString

At AGBT 2022, 20 posters and oral presentations will showcase unique biological insights generated using NanoString’s spatial platforms. These abstracts include studies exploring spatial biology using the GeoMx DSP and the CosMx SMI platforms.

"As single-cell resolution spatial transcriptomics and proteomics pioneer the next frontier in spatial biology, our understanding of fundamental processes in biology will deepen and perhaps pave the way for next-generation diagnostic and pathology tools,” said Joe Beechem, chief scientific officer, NanoString Technologies. "The CosMx SMI system is ideal for deeper single-cell exploration downstream of whole transcriptome analysis carried out on GeoMx DSP and the two systems can essentially be used for complementary experiments on a set of samples.”

Several studies and presentations that feature NanoString’s spatial biology platforms are highlighted below.

Oral Presentations

Multicellular spatial neighborhoods in pancreatic cancer remodeled by neoadjuvant treatment will be presented by Will Hwang, M.D., Ph.D., radiation oncologist and research fellow, Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center/Harvard Medical School, on June 6 from 6:05-6:25 pm. Discover the unique interaction between malignant cells and nerves/microenvironment during the response to treatment for PDAC, using GeoMx DSP and CosMx SMI platforms.

Building a spatial single-cell multi-omics atlas and cellular interactome for skin cancer will be presented by Quan Nguyen, Ph.D., the University of Queensland on June 7 from 7:50-8:10 pm. Learn how CosMx profiling enables spatial interactome analysis that provides new insights in the development of skin cancer. This will be a comparison of six spatial platforms.

High-plex (> 1000), multi-omic (RNA plus protein), spatial molecular imaging with sub-cellular resolution in FFPE tissue, will be presented by Joe Beechem, Ph.D., chief scientific officer, NanoString Technologies. Concurrent sessions will run from 8:50-9:10 pm on June 8. Learn how high-plex multi-omic (RNA and protein) targets detected in FFPE samples using CosMx SMI, at subcellular and single-cell resolution in >1 million cells from a single slide uncovers novel biological insights that were previously lost in space.

Scientific Posters

Poster: Spatial characterization of the tumor microenvironment in pancreatic cancer with whole transcriptome profiling and high plex single-cell imaging.

David Ting, M.D., Chief Medical Information Officer, Mass General Physicians Organization, Co-Director, MGH Center for Innovation in Digital HealthCare, Assistant Professor, Harvard Medical School

See the origin of exosomes in tumor microenvironments and the effect of their migrations in pancreatic cancer tissues using the CosMx SMI platform.

Poster: Characterization of human brain organoids with single-cell resolution and molecular specificity

Florent Ginhoux, Ph.D., Senior Principal Investigator · Singapore Immunology Network, Agency for Science, Technology and Research

Learn how CosMx single-cell imager enables unique analyses and understanding of human brain organoid cells in space.

Poster: Spatially-mapped quantitative single-cell characterization of PD-L1-related RNA microenvironments in triple-negative breast cancer

Aubrey Thompson, Ph.D., Co-director of the Mayo Clinic Breast Cancer Translational Genomics Program

Learn how CosMx and GeoMx spatial platforms generate consistent data for clinical biomarkers of response to IO therapy.

Poster: Spatial Single Cell characterization of SIV reservoirs in lymphoid tissues and B cell follicles in rhesus macaques

Jake Estes, Ph.D., Professor, VGTI-Vaccine and Gene Therapy Institute; Chief, Division of Pathobiology & Immunology, Oregon National Primate Research Center

Uncover how subcellular localization of SIV RNAs in NHP revealed by CosMx and response to drug targets in infected-cell microenvironments studied using GeoMx DSP provides novel analysis tools for vaccine development.

Poster: High-plex spatial single cell in situ analysis of lung SARS-CoV-2

Arutha Kulasinghe, Ph.D., NHMRC Research Fellow, Queensland University of Technology

Discover the consistent insights in COVID biology and biomarkers uncovered by the CosMx SMI and GeoMx DSP platforms at different scales.

To see the complete list of 2022 AGBT posters and learn more about the data presented on the GeoMx DSP and CosMx SMI platforms, visit NanoString’s AGBT event page.

