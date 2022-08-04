NanoString to Webcast Presentations from Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG), a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research, today announced that company management is scheduled to webcast presentations from two upcoming healthcare conferences.

42nd Annual Canaccord Global Growth Conference

Wednesday, August 10th

Brad Gray, NanoString’s chief executive officer, will participate in a spatial biology panel titled, "The New Frontier of Life Sciences: Spatial Omics is Transforming Biological Analysis,” at 12:00pm ET. Mr. Gray will also participate in a fireside discussion hosted by Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Mikson at 2:30pm ET.

UBS Genomics 2.0 and MedTech Innovation Conference

Thursday, August 11th

Brad Gray, NanoString’s chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside discussion at 10:00am PT hosted by UBS analyst John Sourbeer.

Interested parties can access the live webcast with accompanying slides from the investor section of the company’s website at www.nanostring.com.

About NanoString Technologies, Inc.

NanoString Technologies is a leading provider of life science tools for discovery and translational research. The company provides three platforms that allow researchers to map the universe of biology. The nCounter® Analysis System, cited in more than 6,000 peer-reviewed publications, offers a way to easily profile the expression of hundreds of genes, proteins, miRNAs, or copy number variations, simultaneously with high sensitivity and precision. NanoString’s GeoMx® Digital Spatial Profiler enables highly multiplexed spatial profiling of RNA and protein targets in various sample types, including FFPE tissue sections, and has been cited in more than 140 peer-reviewed publications. The CosMx™ Spatial Molecular Imager, with commercial availability expected in 2022, enables highly sensitive, high-resolution imaging of hundreds to thousands of RNAs or proteins directly from single cells within morphologically intact whole tissue sections.

For more information, please visit www.nanostring.com.

The NanoString logo, NanoString, NanoString Technologies, GeoMx, CosMx, and nCounter are trademarks or registered trademarks of NanoString Technologies, Inc., in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220804005288/en/