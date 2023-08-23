|
23.08.2023 15:31:47
NanoVibronix Extends Distribution Deal With UPPI For PainShield, PainShield Plus
(RTTNews) - NanoVibronix, Inc., (NAOV), a medical devices company, said on Wednesday that it has conditionally extended its distribution deal with Ultra Pain Products, Inc. or UPPI, for its PainShield and PainShield Plus.
PainShield is a type of ultrasound therapy for fast pain relief for nerve and soft tissue damage.
With this, UPPI will continue to be the exclusive distributor of PainShield and PainShield Plus devices in the U.S. This provides for an immediate re-stocking order and minimum purchase guarantees through the end of 2023.
Brian Murphy, CEO of NanoVibronix, said: "Since executing the original distribution agreement in 2020, UPPI has grown to be our largest distributor of PainShield and PainShield Plus. The team at UPPI understands the importance of providing clinicians and patients with non-narcotic/non-opiate clinincally-supported modalities to reduce the economic burden on the healthcare system."
Murphy noted that it is continuing its efforts to obtain full approval from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. If approved, reimbursements could begin as early as October 1.
