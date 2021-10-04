NanoZolid®-formulated Docetaxel is Safe and Tolerable Showing Signs of Clinical Efficacy

UPPSALA, SWEDEN – Lidds AB (publ) announced today that no further patients will be enrolled in its dose escalating Phase I study (NZ-DTX-001) with the primary objective to study safety of NanoZolid®-docetaxel in solid tumors. The data collected in the trial demonstrates safety and tolerability, an active and local drug release of docetaxel over an extended period of time and signs of clinical effect in injected tumors. LIDDS plan to communicate the topline results from the study in Q4 2021.

"We have reached an important milestone with the final enrollment of patients in the NZ-DTX-001 study. Preliminary assessments and observations indicate good safety and tolerability in patients treated intratumorally with NanoZolid®-docetaxel. After proper closing of the study, we intend to communicate next step forward for the program” said Nina Herne, CEO of LIDDS.

The clinical Phase I trial NZ-DTX-001 aims to examine whether NanoZolid® in combination with docetaxel, one of the most commonly used drugs for cytostatic treatment of breast, prostate, head, neck, stomach and lung cancer, is safe and tolerable. A secondary objective is to assess efficacy on tumor response.

About the NZ-DTX-001 Phase I study

NZ-DTX-001 is a Phase Ia/Ib, first-in-human, open label, multicenter, dose-escalation and dose-expansion study of a novel NanoZolid®-docetaxel depot formulation (NZ-DTX) given as an intratumoral injection in patients with advanced solid tumors. The NZ-DTX-001 study is a multi-center study including Karolinska University Hospital in Sweden, Herlev Hospital in Denmark, Kaunas University Hospital and Vilnius National Cancer Institute in Lithuania.





For more information, please contact:

Nina Herne, CEO, +46 (0)70 714 7457, e-mail: nina.herne@liddspharma.com



LIDDS is required to disclose the information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:258). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the aforementioned contact, on 4 October 2021 at 19.30 CET.

LIDDS AB (publ) is a Swedish-based pharmaceutical company focusing on a unique proprietary drug delivery technology: NanoZolid®. NanoZolid® is a clinically validated drug development technology and superior in its ability to provide a controlled and sustained release of active drug substances for up to six months. LIDDS has licensing agreements where NanoZolid® is combined with antiandrogens and in-house development projects in clinical and preclinical phase for cytostatics and immunoactive agents. LIDDS shares are listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker LIDDS). Redeye AB is the Certified Adviser to LIDDS (+46 (0) 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se ) For more information, please visit www.liddspharma.com



Attachment