Napasol AG of Switzerland, Installs First Macadamia Pasteurizer in South Africa with Green Farms Nut Company in White River

ZUG, Switzerland, Feb. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Napasol, the leading supplier of Pasteurization equipment for nuts, will install a macadamia pasteurization line at Green Farms Nut Company in South Africa. The Napasol process meets the preventive control requirements of published Tree Nut Risk Assessments with a >5log reduction of Salmonella. The pasteurization with dry saturated steam preserves the flavor, color and texture of the delicate raw macadamia. The Green Farms Nut Company investment in a Napasol pasteurization line consolidates the technology's leading position. "The company already had a strong position in Australia with two Napasol equipped macadamia sites, but this first South African plant is a huge opportunity for Napasol in the growing macadamia market here," says Dieter Kundig President of Napasol AG

This investment allows the Green Farms Nut Company to achieve the increasingly stringent microbiological safety standards required to access highly regulated global markets. This choice for the Napasol technology underscores the company's ongoing commitment to deliver quality product to its customers, as well as secure value for their supply base of producers and farmers. "Addressing the changes taking place in the tree nut industry, and macadamia sector specifically, the investment in the Napasol pasteurization equipment will allow retaining value, add capacity and secure supply chain accountability at source in South Africa," comments Allen Duncan, CEO, Green Farms Nut Company.

Founded in 1991, Green Farms Nut Company, White River, has grown from being one of South Africa's first processing factories into one of the country's leading macadamia businesses. With its processing partners in Australia, Brazil, Malawi and Kenya, roughly 20% of the world's crop is sold through their Green & Gold Macadamias group around the globe. The Napasol pasteurizer should be operational the second half of 2020 with enough capacity to assist competitor processors with their pasteurization needs until they make their own investment decision.

Napasol AG, Zug, Switzerland, sells its Pasteurization equipment worldwide for nuts, seeds, herbs, spices and other low moisture food applications. In the tree nut industry, it has validated processing lines with customers pasteurizing Macadamias, Almonds, Walnuts, Pistachios, Hazelnuts, Pecans, Brazil nuts, and Pine nuts to the >5-log pathogen reduction standard. Napasol offers the most suitable technology for raw nuts and has today a leading position in the nut industry.

SOURCE Napasol AG