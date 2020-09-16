Napatech Lands Mobile Network Security Design Win

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced a new design win with a US-headquartered provider of analytics for roaming, security, and risk management. Napatech's SmartNIC hardware and software will be used by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in their signaling firewall to improve the performance, scalability, and security of mobile networks.

Network security vulnerabilities are magnified in 5G networks with more operator types, access points and devices, combined with technologies emerging from edge and cloud computing. As operators begin to roll out 5G connectivity, signaling firewalls play a critical role in securing mobile networks, users, applications, and services that span 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G designs.

Mobile network operators want to scale their firewalls to 100 Gbps, and that is a difficult goal to achieve with software alone. Napatech's Link™ SmartNICs include options for 1, 10, 25, 40 and 100 gigabit Ethernet, and are powered by software packed with features to uniquely provide a scalable solution to improve the network and security performance of leading mobile network applications, like signaling firewalls.

Ray Smets, CEO, Napatech said: "Our newest software capabilities were designed along with innovative customers to expand our SmartNIC solutions to high-growth applications in new markets such as mobile networking and security. This new OEM customer and design win is a validation of our strategy and execution, and recognition that our products are finding new opportunities in our target markets."

OEM design wins of this type produce revenue over 3-5 years, and the company has received initial orders in its fiscal third quarter. The design win is factored into the company's 2020 guidance and has an estimated lifetime value of $2M-$3M.

About Napatech

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com.

