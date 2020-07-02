Napatech Premium Professional Services Offering Delivers SmartNIC Assurance for Data Center Operators

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Napatech™ (OSLO: NAPA.OL), the leading provider of reconfigurable computing platforms, today announced the availability of Link-Assure™, a premium professional services offering that supports an always-on, always-available connectivity model for its FPGA-based SmartNICs. Designed for data center operators in cloud, telecommunications, enterprise and government networks, the offering delivers advanced professional and support solutions to meet the most demanding uptime requirements of networks supporting real-time, business- and mission-critical applications and services.

In response to market need, Link-Assure premium professional services feature 24x7 access to technical support for case submissions, 8x5 in-region phone support, and global depots serving major IT cities and regions for parts sparing and next-business-day replacement.

The new service was designed explicitly for a tier-1 cloud data center operator for a global social media platform that is in its third year of deploying Napatech SmartNIC hardware and software to accelerate cybersecurity applications. It is also designed for an enterprise data center customer in international banking and finance in its first year of SmartNIC deployments for regulatory and compliance applications.

To fulfill parts of the service, Napatech has extended their existing partnership with Global Convergence (GCI), a recognized leader in delivering world-class services for their partners' global customers who require proven IT expertise and service delivery capabilities for complex, geographically-dispersed networks.

Jarrod J.S. Siket, chief marketing officer, Napatech, said: "SmartNICs are mainstream, and mainstream often means mission critical. Zero downtime requires active, in-region depots with expert IT resources for sparing and installation within 24 hours. We are pleased that our premium professional services offering has been able to meet the most demanding requirements of hyperscale data center network operators in diverse markets such as global social media and international banking and finance. This positive reception spurs us on as we continue innovative new ways to serve our growing customer base."

Jim Bradshaw, chairman and chief executive officer, GCI, said: "Napatech has been a trusted partner since we began our value-added distribution and reseller relationship, and we are pleased that our shared success has resulted in the expansion of our business to support their premium professional services offering. With physical depots and skilled IT resources to service every major continent and tech hub, GCI is ideally suited to support Napatech and their tier-1 hyperscale data center customers."

Napatech has successfully booked business in 2Q-2020 for the new service with its lead customer and anticipates annual renewals of increasing value as more SmartNICs are deployed and require coverage. Due to the sensitive cybersecurity posture within each customer, full financial terms, locations, and specific customer names were not disclosed.

Napatech helps companies to reimagine their business by bringing hyperscale computing benefits to IT organizations of every size. We enhance open and standard virtualized servers to boost innovation and release valuable computing resources that improve services and increase revenue. Our reconfigurable computing platform™ is based on a broad set of FPGA software for leading IT compute, network and security applications that are supported on a wide array of FPGA hardware designs. Additional information is available at: www.napatech.com

Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) is a global Managed IT Lifecycle Services and Solutions company that specializes in resolving complex digital transformation challenges within geographically dispersed, mission-critical networks. GCI provides seamless IT support services worldwide, including within the most challenging regions around the globe. https://www.globalconvergence.com/

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which are only predictions and may differ materially from actual future events or results due to a variety of factors, including but not limited to, business conditions, trends in the industry and markets, global economic and geopolitical conditions, macro-economic factors, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in Napatech's reports. The matter discussed in this release is based on current expectations and maybe subject to change. Napatech will not necessarily update this information. For details, visit us at www.napatech.com.

