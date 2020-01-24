NAPCO (North American Polymer Company) Announces Open Enrollment in Its Kitchen and Bath Refinishing Training Program for Commercial Property Owners and Maintenance Crews

SKOKIE, Ill., Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company), a national kitchen and bath refinishing and refinishing training company, announces the opportunity for commercial property owners and managers to enroll their maintenance crew in its popular kitchen and bath refinishing training program. The program, originally intended for those getting into or already in the refinishing business, has been expanded to include training for those working at commercial properties such as apartments, dormitories, motels and hotels.

While regular maintenance of properties is key to positive tenant and guest reviews, sometimes it's not enough, and more in-depth work is required to keep a property attractive. Remodeling one unit at a time can be expensive and, it is also disruptive to everyone at the property. Refinishing a unit's bathroom or kitchen is an ideal solution for property owners who want the job done quickly, and on a shoe-string budget. NAPCO's 3-day refinishing training program teaches workers how to do everything from quote a project and prepare the environment, to repairing surfaces and applying long-lasting, high-quality finishes to cabinets, countertops, sinks, bathtubs and tile in almost any color.

"We know there is a need for training in this industry and that is why we are so excited to share this opportunity," said NAPCO president Dani Nichols. "We often receive calls from property owners looking for a refinisher in their area. We realized that many of these management companies already have maintenance crews on staff who are perfectly capable of learning how to refinish. It's a win, win for everyone if the life of a property can be enhanced and even extended by teaching an existing employee how to refinish a bathtub or set of cabinets," she added.

NAPCO offers the industry's top training for bathtub, tile, sink, countertop and cabinet refinishing. The three-day program provides in-depth training on the use and application of NAPCO's waterborne refinishing products as well as its solvent-based refinishing products.

The training course includes all equipment, coatings, and a final certificate. Attendees will learn:



Job preparation

Equipment usage

Equipment cleaning and care

On-the-job safety

Product knowledge

Bathtub and bathroom refinishing

Kitchen countertop and kitchen cabinet refinishing

Classes are limited to seven participants each, and are held at 7315 Hamlin Avenue in Skokie, Illinois just north of Chicago. Transportation to and from classes and, as well as lunches are included in all three days of the training. In addition, NAPCO also offers a 100% money back guarantee. A second trainee can join for a $200 discount. Accommodations can also be made for a translator. Seats are limited, so to ensure a slot, register right away or call 800-888-1081.

The 2020 class dates:

February 12-14

March 11-13

April 8-10

May 13-15

June 10-12

July 15-17

August 12-14

September 16-18

October 14-16

November 11-13

December 9-11

About NAPCO

Since 1979, NAPCO, Ltd. (North American Polymer Company) has provided products, supplies, and training to professional bathroom and kitchen refinishers. NAPCO is headquartered just outside of Chicago, in Skokie, IL and services all 50 states and five foreign countries. If you are interested in refinishing instead of replacing tubs, tiles, or counter tops, call 800-888-1081 or visit http://www.napcoltd.com today.

