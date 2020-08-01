Naqvi Injury Law Attorneys Recognized in 2020 Super Lawyers

LAS VEGAS, August 1, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Naqvi Injury Law founder and managing attorney Farhan Naqvi and attorney Elizabeth Coleman were named to the 2020 Super Lawyers® list of Nevada's top attorneys. Attorneys from the firm have been recognized for seven consecutive years.

Super Lawyers is considered one of the most respected legal rating services in the industry, with rankings based on peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual list offers a comprehensive and diverse listing of the top five percent of outstanding attorneys in each state. The top five percent are determined by an independent research team's evaluation of 12 indicators of professional success including verdicts and settlements, community service and experience.

"We appreciate the recognition from Super Lawyers, and share it with the passionate people on our team that are relentless in pursuing justice on behalf of our clients," said Farhan Naqvi. Naqvi is also regularly recognized as a top attorney in Nevada and has been a Gold Winner in the Best of Las Vegas for the past four consecutive years in the categories of Personal Injury Attorney and Trial Lawyer in addition to the firm's gold-level recognition in the program's Law Firm and Customer Service categories.

After more than a decade managing his firm and successfully handling over 4,000 cases, Naqvi stands out as one of the top personal injury attorneys in Southern Nevada. He is also a well-known philanthropist, sponsoring events and programs that benefit children and families in Southern Nevada including the annual KLUC Toy Drive and Cure 4 The Kids Foundation, for which he serves on the board of directors.

Among a lengthy list of professional achievements, Naqvi has been recognized as the best lawyer in both Vegas Inc. and Desert Companion magazines, the "Top One Percent" of attorneys by The National Association of Distinguished Counsel and as one of the top 100 trial lawyers in the country by The National Trial Lawyers.

This is the second time Coleman has received the recognition after being named a Super Lawyers Rising Star last year, an honor reserved for exceptional attorneys who are 40 years old or younger and have been working as an attorney for less than 10 years. Coleman, one of the leading attorneys at Naqvi Injury Law, began practicing law in 2011 and has since helped her clients recover millions of dollars in verdicts and settlements.

To learn more about Naqvi and Coleman or for information about how Naqvi Injury Law can help you, visit http://www.naqvilaw.com.

ABOUT NAQVI INJURY LAW

Naqvi Injury Law was founded in 2008 by Farhan Naqvi, an award-winning personal injury attorney. In the 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 "Best of Las Vegas" Readers Poll, the Las Vegas Review-Journal named the firm a Gold Winner in a record-setting three categories: Best Personal Injury Lawyer, Best Law Firm and Best Customer Service. In 2019 the firm was also recognized in the new category of Best Trial Attorney. Farhan Naqvi has received the highest possible rating of AV Preeminent from Martindale Hubbell and holds an Avvo "Superb" rating. For more information, visit http://www.naqvilaw.com or call 702-553-1000.

