01.10.2019 23:03:00

NAR Commends Administration for Pushing GSE Reform Conversations Forward

WASHINGTON, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- National Association of Realtors® President John Smaby commended the administration for taking steps to further Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac reform this week. The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Federal Housing Finance Agency on Monday announced that they will permit the Government Sponsored Enterprises to retain additional earnings in excess of the $3 billion capital reserves currently permitted, a proposal outlined in the Treasury Housing Reform Plan released in early September.

National Association of Realtors logo (PRNewsFoto/National Association of Realtors)

"NAR appreciates the Treasury Department and FHFA's work to advance housing finance reform and protect taxpayers by increasing available capital within the system," said Smaby, a second-generation Realtor® from Edina, Minnesota. "While Realtors® eye GSE reforms that ensure responsible, creditworthy Americans can secure a mortgage in all types of markets, we urge Congress and the administration to work together toward a consensus that will create a housing finance system that protects taxpayers, supports homeownership and maximizes competition. The private utility model Realtors® proposed earlier this year outlines the best possible path forward for the GSEs, and we will continue to work closely with policymakers to shape positive, pragmatic system reforms."

The National Association of Realtors® is America's largest trade association, representing more than 1.3 million members involved in all aspects of the residential and commercial real estate industries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nar-commends-administration-for-pushing-gse-reform-conversations-forward-300929176.html

SOURCE National Association of Realtors

