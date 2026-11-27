(RTTNews) - NARF Industries Plc (NARF.L), a British provider of research and software development services whose client base includes government agencies in the U.S., reported a loss for its first half, which narrowed from that of last year. The company's revenue rose significantly.

Loss for the first half was $0.418 million, or 0.02 cents per share, compared to a loss of $0.555 million, or 0.03 cents per share, last year. Year over year, the loss had reduced by 25 percent.

Gross profit was $0.839 million, higher than the previous year's comparative figure of $0.786 million.

The company's revenue for the period rose 28.3 percent to $2.63 million from $2.05 million last year.

Looking ahead to the fiscal year 2027, NARF now expects revenue of around $4.1 million.

NARF shares closed Friday on the LSE at GBp 0.1650, down 13.16 percent.