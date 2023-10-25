Narrative Introduces NQL: Elevating Data Collaboration with a New Query Language

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative, recognized for revolutionizing the data exchange process with its Data Collaboration Platform, is proud to unveil its latest feature: the Narrative Query Language (NQL). Anchored in the principles of ANSI SQL, NQL advances its capabilities, optimizing data sharing, purchasing, and collaboration.

NQL solves business's complex data needs with seamless interoperability and standardization.

As businesses grapple with intricate data-driven demands, NQL emerges as the solution for data interoperability and standardization. Its SQL roots ensure familiarity, while its innovative extensions promise enhanced functionality, simplifying complexities for users.

Key Features and Advantages of NQL:

Advanced Query Functions : Seamlessly query data across various sources, amalgamating diverse datasets for richer insights.

: Seamlessly query data across various sources, amalgamating diverse datasets for richer insights. Streamlined Data Standardization : The " Rosetta Stone " integration promises consistent data normalization and standardization.

: The " " integration promises consistent data normalization and standardization. Enhanced Data Permissions : Upholding Narrative's commitment to data sovereignty, NQL aligns perfectly with granular permission settings.

: Upholding Narrative's commitment to data sovereignty, NQL aligns perfectly with granular permission settings. Seamless Data Integration: Subject to permissions, NQL effortlessly pushes data to various systems, streamlining workflows.

Importantly, NQL boasts a tight-knit integration with Narrative's AI Assistant, Rosetta, and her expert team. This collaboration ensures a peak performance data experience.

"With NQL, we underscore our dedication to pioneering data collaboration, championing both security and efficacy without compromising on capabilities. We eagerly await our user community's response to this innovation," comments Nick Jordan, Founder of Narrative.

A Closer Look at NQL:

Narrative champions intuitive design principles that simplify traditionally tedious tasks. NQL exemplifies this by enhancing SQL, introducing an easy-to-use syntax for advanced tasks. In many instances, what requires verbose SQL codes can be succinctly expressed with NQL, potentially reducing complexity by up to 100x. This efficiency translates directly to significant time and effort savings for our clientele.

What Lies Ahead:

While the introduction of NQL is momentous, Narrative's vision extends further. The team is passionately developing additional features to stay ahead in the data collaboration sphere. Slated for the NQL's General Availability release are:

Multi-engine compilation and execution for NQL.

An expansive library of "analysis rules" enabling data owners to fine-tune query capabilities.

Specialized UDFs (User Defined Functions) crafted to simplify even the most intricate tasks.

Narrative is thrilled to announce the public preview of NQL this week and invites data aficionados and businesses to delve into its myriad features.

Read more on Narrative's blog:

NQL overview

A deeper dive into NQL

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/narrative-introduces-nql-elevating-data-collaboration-with-a-new-query-language-301967260.html

SOURCE Narrative I/O, Inc.