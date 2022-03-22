Narrative Makes Three Strategic New Hires to Executive Team

The Data Commerce Platform Welcomes New Sales SVP, Finance SVP and CTO

NEW YORK, March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative, the world's #1 data commerce platform, today announced three strategic new hires to its executive team. Effective immediately, Darcy Dinga will join Narrative as Senior Vice President, Sales, Paolo Ghisolfi joins as Senior Vice President, Finance, and John Vandermay joins as Chief Technology Officer.

A seasoned sales and customer development leader with a history of sales development and global operations management across 4 continents, Darcy Dinga has served in a variety of leadership roles. Most recently, he was Head of Enterprise Business unit at The Media Trust, a leader in digital security and privacy. Previously, he was at Corsec Security, Pong Research and Dell Technologies. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business and Entrepreneurship from Babson College.

Paolo Ghisolfi most recently served as SVP, Finance at Cuebiq, a measurement and location analytics platform. While there, Paolo directed efforts on the company's Series A and B fundraising initiatives and double digit million figures worth of debt financing. He began his career as a controller at a multinational energy company before entering the technology industry. Paolo served as Group Controller of Beintoo, a mobile advertising trading desk. He received a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from Polytechnic University of Milan.

With over 25 years of software engineering and global leadership experience, John Vandermay most recently served as CTO at Quartet Health Inc. In his last role, John spurred elite performance through a shift to an outcomes-oriented and psychologically-safe culture, introduced numerous successful new product capabilities, and delivered breakthrough innovation. He has also served as CTO at Lightspeed Commerce, Inc. and Collective Inc., and as VP Engineering at Omniture and VP BlackBerry Enterprise Server Software at BlackBerry Inc. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics and Computer Science from Wilfrid Laurier University.

The recent executive hires marks a period of growth for Narrative.

"It's incredible to welcome this group of new executives to our talented team here at Narrative," says Nick Jordan, Narrative CEO. "Their vast experience in each of their fields will be invaluable as we continue to grow our platform, and deliver a seamless and easy to use data platform."

Narrative is the data commerce platform that makes it easy to buy, sell, and win. Narrative simplifies the buying and selling of information by eliminating the inefficiencies in data transactions that hold businesses back from maximizing the success of their most important data-driven initiatives. Innovative brands and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company headquartered in New York City.

