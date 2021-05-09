+++ ₿₿ +++ Handeln Sie mit Kryptowährungen mit Hebel - Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++ ₿₿ +++-w-
09.05.2021 06:31:00

NASA Administrator Statement on Chinese Rocket Debris

WASHINGTON, May 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Sen. Bill Nelson released the following statement Saturday regarding debris from the Chinese Long March 5B rocket:

NASA Logo.

"Spacefaring nations must minimize the risks to people and property on Earth of re-entries of space objects and maximize transparency regarding those operations.

"It is clear that China is failing to meet responsible standards regarding their space debris.

"It is critical that China and all spacefaring nations and commercial entities act responsibly and transparently in space to ensure the safety, stability, security, and long-term sustainability of outer space activities."

