30.07.2022 20:25:00
NASA Administrator Statement on Chinese Space Debris
WASHINGTON, July 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA Administrator Bill Nelson released this statement Saturday regarding debris from the Chinese Long March 5B rocket:
"The People's Republic of China (PRC) did not share specific trajectory information as their Long March 5B rocket fell back to Earth.
"All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property. Doing so is critical to the responsible use of space and to ensure the safety of people here on Earth."
