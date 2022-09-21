|
21.09.2022 19:43:00
NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio, Crewmates Arrive Safely at Space Station
WASHINGTON, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA astronaut Frank Rubio and two cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station Wednesday, bringing its number of residents to 10 for the coming week.
The Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft carrying Rubio, as well as Sergey Prokopyev and Dmitri Petelin of Roscosmos, docked to the station's Rassvet module at 1:06 p.m. EDT. Following two orbits, docking occurred about three hours after a 9:54 a.m. launch from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
Rubio, Prokopyev, and Petelin will join the Expedition 67 crew when hatches open about 3:45 p.m. Expedition 68 will begin Thursday, Sept. 29, on the departure of Roscosmos cosmonauts Denis Matveev, Sergey Korsakov, and outgoing station commander Oleg Artemyev. The trio will land in Kazakhstan following a six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory.
This marks the first spaceflight for Rubio, the second for Prokopyev, and the first for Petelin. Throughout their six-month stay aboard the orbital outpost, the trio will work on science and research in technology development, Earth science, biology, human research, and more.
During Expedition 68, the arrival of NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 aboard Dragon Endurance will bring four more crew members to the space station. That crew currently is scheduled for launch Monday, Oct. 3, for a short handover period with Crew-4 astronauts prior to their return to Earth shortly after.
Learn more about space station activities at:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-astronaut-frank-rubio-crewmates-arrive-safely-at-space-station-301630070.html
SOURCE NASA
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Ausverkauf: ATX bricht ein -- DAX tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Freitag kräftig nach und auch der deutsche Leitindex zeigt sich tiefer. Die wichtigsten Börsen in Asien müssen zum Wochenausklang Verluste hinnehmen.Die US-Börsen gaben am Donnerstag nach.