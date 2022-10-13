NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

13.10.2022 22:57:00

NASA Awards Contract for Facilities Operations, Maintenance Service

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected TBP & JJ Worldwide Services of Leesburg, Virginia, to provide facilities operations and maintenance service for the agency's Armstrong Flight Research Center in Edwards, California.

The Facilities Operations and Maintenance Service contract is a firm fixed-price and time and material contract with a total combined value of approximately $43 million. The performance period begins Dec. 1, with a one-year base period followed by four one-year options.

Under the terms of the contract, TBP & JJ Worldwide Services will provide all facility operations, maintenance, repair, janitorial services, grounds-keeping services, and other directly related miscellaneous services for all infrastructure/facilities (buildings, utilities, structures, and related systems) and assets (equipment and utility infrastructure) at the main Armstrong campus, as well as the Building 703 location on U.S. Air Force Plant 42 property in Palmdale, California.

https://www.nasa.gov

