07.09.2022 22:25:00

NASA Awards Contract for Marshall's Mission Operations

WASHINGTON, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Marshall Operations Systems, Services, and Integration II (MOSSI II) contract to Teledyne Brown Engineering Inc. of Huntsville, Alabama.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The contract calls for providing provide the ground systems and operations services necessary to meet the requirements delegated to the Payload and Mission Operations Division within the Human Exploration Development and Operations Office at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Work will be performed on-site at Marshall and other locations as required including NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston and Kennedy Space Center in Florida.  

The performance-based, cost-plus-award-fee contract has a potential mission services value of $596.5 million and a maximum potential indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity value of $85 million. The contract begins about Sept. 9, 2022, with a two-year base period, followed by six one-year option periods, and a six-month option to extend services period that may be exercised at NASA's discretion.

Under the contract, Teledyne Brown Engineering will be responsible for providing International Space Station payload operations and ground systems; test, launch, flight, and ground operations for NASA's Space Launch System rocket; flight operations and ground systems for the Near-Earth Asteroid Scout CubeSat mission; and Delay Tolerant Network protocol variants definition, prototyping, and testing; as well as provide ground systems to support test, launch, and flight operations for other program and projects.

For more information about NASA and agency programs, visit: 

https://www.nasa.gov

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-contract-for-marshalls-mission-operations-301619734.html

SOURCE NASA

