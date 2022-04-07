|
07.04.2022 22:20:00
NASA Awards Contract for Modeling, Simulation Capabilities to ANSYS
WASHINGTON, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded ANSYS Inc of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, a contract to provide a suite of modeling and simulation tools including capabilities in the following engineering disciplines: structures, crash, thermal, fluids, photonics, semiconductors, electromagnetics, materials, mission, test, evaluation, and orbit determination.
This is an agency wide single-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with a potential five-year ordering period, which will offer a longer-term option for NASA to procure ANSYS and ANSYS subsidiaries software licenses, services, maintenance, and training. This contract vehicle will allow NASA centers across the country to place orders conveniently and efficiently. The maximum potential contract value is $39.1 million. The period of performance begins Thursday, April 7, with a potential end date of April 6, 2027, if all options are exercised.
The contract will be administered at the NASA Shared Services Center (NSSC) in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi. The NSSC performs select business activities for all NASA centers and several other federal agencies.
