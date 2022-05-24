+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
24.05.2022 22:28:00

NASA Awards Contract to National Academy of Science

WASHINGTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded a sole-source contract to the National Academy of Science of Washington to conduct studies on questions of national importance within the domain of NASA science and technology programs relating to space science, Earth science, and biological and physical science in space.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The Strategic Advice Supporting NASA Science and Technology Programs in Space Science, Earth Science, Biological and Physical Science in Space (SASNSTP) contract is a cost reimbursement, no-fee, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, with a maximum ordering value of $32 million. The five-year period of performance begins June 1.

With this contract, NASA can obtain access to an independent, authoritative forum for information, dialogue and advice on all aspects of space science and applications, and serve as the focal point within the academies for activities on space research. The scope includes scientific, technical, and programmatic aspects of investigations to include decadal surveys.

The work will be performed at the contractor's facility in Washington.

For information about NASA and agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-contract-to-national-academy-of-science-301554422.html

SOURCE NASA

