24.06.2022 22:25:00

NASA Awards Facilities Engineering Design, Inspection Services Contract

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has awarded the Facilities Engineering Design and Inspection Services (FEDIS) II contract to Vanguard Pacific LLC of Foley, Alabama, to provide architect and engineering design services at the agency's Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract has a potential mission services value of $25.6 million and a maximum potential IDIQ value of $22.5 million, for a total value of $ 48.1 million. The contract begins on Aug. 1, 2022, with a one-year base period, followed by four one-year option periods that may be exercised at NASA's discretion.

Under the scope of work specified in the contract, Vanguard Pacific will be responsible for design services in support of the Minor Construction Contract for projects of $1 million or less. The scope also includes master planning, surveillance, and inspection services.

For information about NASA and other agency programs, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-facilities-engineering-design-inspection-services-contract-301575129.html

SOURCE NASA

