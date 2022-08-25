Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
25.08.2022 20:41:00

NASA Awards Services Contract to Help Immerse Students in STEM

WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA has selected Guardians of Honor LLC of Washington to provide a wide range of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) products and services to the agency, including its Office of STEM Engagement.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The NASA Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics contract is a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a firm fixed price level-of-effort basis and a maximum potential value of approximately $290 million. The period of performance includes a base period that begins Oct. 12, 2022, and runs through Oct. 11, 2023, as well as four option periods that run through Oct. 11, 2027.

Under the small business contract, Guardians of Honor LLC will provide services to execute NASA's vision and mission to immerse students, especially those underrepresented and underserved in NASA's work and research, enhance STEM literacy, and inspire the next generation of aeronautics and space explorers.

These services include:

  • NASA internships and fellowships
  • Awards and grants support
  • STEM content and products
  • Participant recruitment
  • NASA workforce and career learning experiences
  • NASA K-12 STEM engagement
  • NASA K-12 educator professional development
  • NASA K-12 collegiate competitions and challenges
  • NASA institutional support for research and development
  • Performance assessment and evaluation services

For information about NASA STEM Engagement, visit:

https://www.nasa.gov/stem

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-awards-services-contract-to-help-immerse-students-in-stem-301612743.html

SOURCE NASA

