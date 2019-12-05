|
NASA Highlights Solar Mission, Jupiter Cyclone at AGU Meeting
WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA researchers will present new findings on a wide range of Earth and space science topics at the annual meeting of the American Geophysical Union (AGU), Dec. 9-13 in San Francisco. NASA-related briefings will stream live on the agency's website.
Media registration is open for the event, which will be held at the Moscone Center at 747 Howard St.
Briefing topics include: new insights into the Sun and its effects on space from NASA's Parker Solar Probe mission, tracking changes in Earth's glaciers and ice sheets from space over decades, the discovery of a massive polar cyclone on Jupiter by the Juno mission, and the announcement of the sample collection site on the asteroid Bennu by the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-Rex) mission.
Agency scientists and their colleagues who use NASA research capabilities also will present noteworthy findings during scientific sessions that are open to registered media.
Details on NASA presentations will be updated online throughout the week. For a complete and up-to-date schedule of briefings and media participation information, visit:
https://www.nasa.gov/agu
