NASA Hosts Virtual Destination Station with Astronaut Christina Koch, Scientists

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA astronaut Christina Koch, along with other representatives from the agency and the International Space Station U.S. National Laboratory, will participate in a virtual panel Wednesday, Oct. 14, to highlight how the International Space Station's unique features and research capabilities can advance research and technology development.

Researchers interested in learning more about microgravity experimentation can participate in the inaugural International Destination Station. The event is a virtual version of Destination Station, which for nearly 10 years has hosted general public events, researcher meetings, educational activities, and legislative discussions to share the real and potential benefits of space station research on everyday life.

The virtual panel will take place at 3 p.m. EDT with Koch; Jennifer Buchli, deputy chief scientist for the International Space Station; Liz Warren, senior program director for the ISS U.S. National Laboratory; Christine Ketz, vice president of programs and partnerships for the lab.

For almost 20 years, the International Space Station has been continuously inhabited, allowing more than 2,400 researchers to facilitate more than 3,000 different experiments in various topics, including biology, biotechnology, human health, space and physical science, and technology.

Koch returned in February from a record-breaking mission to the orbiting laboratory after spending 11 months on orbit, the longest single spaceflight event for a woman and the second longest single spaceflight by a U.S. astronaut after retired astronaut Scott Kelly. On her first flight into space, Koch participated in experiments that will provide researchers the opportunity to observe effects of long-duration spaceflight on a woman.

