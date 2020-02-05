NASA Invites Media to Final Test of Orion Motor for Crew Safety System

WASHINGTON, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reporters are invited to see NASA and its partners test a motor on the Orion spacecraft's launch abort system. The test will take place Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Northrop Grumman's test site in Elkton, Maryland.

The test will qualify the attitude control motor (ACM) for human missions beginning on Artemis II, Orion's first mission with astronauts. During this third and final test, eight high pressure valves will direct more than 7,000 pounds of thrust generated by the solid rocket motor in multiple directions while firing at freezing conditions. Media will have an opportunity to watch the test on a monitor from an indoor viewing location, interview an astronaut and NASA and contractor leaders, and learn about the test and its significance to NASA's Moon and Mars exploration plans under the Artemis program. Imagery will be available following the test.

Reporters wishing to attend must request accreditation by 5 p.m. EST, Friday, Feb. 7, from Northrop Grumman's Melissa Sheets: 410-864-4970 or Melissa.sheets@ngc.com

The ACM is one of three motors comprising Orion's launch abort system, and is built by Northrop Grumman under a contract with Lockheed Martin, NASA's prime contractor for Orion. The system is designed to carry astronauts inside the spacecraft to safety in case of an emergency on the launch pad or during Orion's climb to orbit atop the agency's Space Launch System rocket. In the unlikely event of an abort, the attitude control motor would steer the Orion crew module away from the rocket. The ACM also orients the capsule for parachute deployment once the module is a safe distance away from the rocket.

Through Artemis, NASA will send the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024, and establish sustainable exploration with its commercial and international partners by 2028. Orion will carry and sustain astronauts in deep space, provide emergency abort capability, and support safe re-entry at lunar return velocities.

