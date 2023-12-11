|
11.12.2023 21:01:00
NASA Invites Media to Launch of New Mission to Study Oceans, Clouds
WASHINGTON, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Media accreditation is open for the upcoming launch of NASA's PACE (Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud ocean Ecosystem) Earth observing science mission.
NASA and SpaceX are targeting no earlier than Tuesday, Feb. 6, for a Falcon 9 rocket to launch PACE to orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.
Media accreditation application deadlines for the PACE launch are as follows:
- U.S. media and U.S. citizens representing international media must apply by 5 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Jan. 17.
- International media without U.S. citizenship must apply by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Media accreditation requests must be submitted online at:
NASA's media accreditation policy is available online. For questions about accreditation, or to request special logistical needs, please email: ksc-media-accreditat@mail.nasa.gov. For other mission questions, please contact NASA Kennedy's newsroom: 321-867-2468.
The PACE mission will continue and improve NASA's 20-year record of satellite observations of global ocean biology, aerosols, and clouds. Data from the mission will help NASA understand how the ocean and atmosphere exchange carbon dioxide, measure key atmospheric variables associated with air quality and Earth's climate, and monitor ocean health, in part by studying phytoplankton, tiny plants and algae that sustain the marine food web.
NASA will post updates on launch preparations to prepare the spacecraft on the PACE blog.
Para obtener información sobre cobertura en español en el Centro Espacial Kennedy o si desea solicitar entrevistas en español, comuníquese con Antonia Jaramillo at: antonia.jaramillobotero@nasa.gov, 321-501-8425, o Messod Bendayan, 256-930-1371.
For more information about PACE, visit:
https://science.nasa.gov/mission/pace
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-invites-media-to-launch-of-new-mission-to-study-oceans-clouds-302011762.html
SOURCE NASA
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht, EZB lässt Leitzins unberührt: US-Börsen rot -- ATX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch über 17.000-er Marke stabil -- Anleger in Asien uneins
Heimische Börsen nahmen am Donnerstag Fahrt auf. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich nach historischem Allzeithoch nahe der Nulllinie. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas tiefer. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost schlossen unterdessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.