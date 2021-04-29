NASA Johnson Space Center Director Statement on the Passing of Michael Collins

HOUSTON, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Former NASA astronaut Michael Collins, who flew aboard Gemini 10 and served as command module pilot for Apollo 11, died April 28, 2021.

The following is a statement from NASA Johnson Space Center Director Mark Geyer:

"On behalf of NASA's Johnson Space Center, I wish to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of Michael Collins. Our nation has lost a pioneer who contributed immensely to human spaceflight and inspired so many around the world when he flew on the Gemini 10 and Apollo 11 missions," Geyer said.

"Johnson Space Center was honored by his presence most recently in 2019 when he joined our employees to celebrate 50 years after splashing down from the Apollo 11 mission," Geyer added. "Mike spoke about his experience during Apollo in a discussion of NASA's past and future and shared lessons learned from his missions. I also remember that during this event he took the time to thank the workforce for their efforts in making human spaceflight possible.

"Mike said he primarily remembered not having time to relax and enjoy the view on board for long, but in the moments when he did look out his window at the Earth, he realized how delicate it was. 'It had an air of fragility, like something that is easily broken,' he said. 'It was an amazing spectacle—the blue ocean, white clouds and smears of rust that we call continents.'

"Many people here at JSC will remember his wit, humor and their interactions with him with both admiration and affection.

"While we have lost an American hero, we know Mike's legacy and pioneering spirit will live on through the work we carry out each day as we continue to advance human space exploration and push forward to the Moon with our Artemis program."

