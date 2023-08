NASA Picks 11 Winners for Moon and Space Projects

NASA is going back to the moon! Sometime in 2025 (or perhaps 2026), NASA plans to launch its third Space Launch System (built by Boeing (NYSE: BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), L3Harris, Northrop Grumman, and others) on the Artemis 3 moon mission. In orbit around the moon, this SLS megarocket will meet up with a SpaceX Starship, tweaked for lunar landings, transfer its crew from one vessel to the other, and land humans on the moon for the first time in 50-plus years.Unlike the Apollo program of the 1960s and '70s, however, when mankind reaches the moon this time, we intend to stay.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel