Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
15.08.2022 21:26:00

NASA Science Leadership to Hold Town Hall Meeting

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a community town hall meeting with Associate Administrator for Science Thomas H. Zurbuchen and his leadership team at 12:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Aug. 17. The group will discuss updates to NASA's science program and share the status of agency activities.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Zurbuchen will highlight new Science Mission Directorate leadership team members, provide status updates on missions, including Webb and Psyche, and discuss an innovative program between NASA's science and space technology teams to help bring promising ideas to the marketplace.

Members of the science community, academia, media, and public are invited to join the discussion:

https://go.nasa.gov/3w5dEb3

If prompted, please use event number: 2763 042 0454, followed by the password: X2ZncJGMM22 (92962546 from phones).

Users must provide their first and last name and organization and can submit their own questions or vote on questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many questions as possible.

To ask a question, please go to: SMD Community Town Hall Questions.

This town hall will be recorded. Presentation materials for the meeting are available for download and a recording will be available later online at the same location.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-science-leadership-to-hold-town-hall-meeting-301605924.html

SOURCE NASA

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiens Börsen mit leichten Aufschlägen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen im Dienstagshandel zu. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Dienstag grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen