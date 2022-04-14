14.04.2022 16:15:00

NASA Science Mission Directorate to Hold Town Hall Meeting

WASHINGTON, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Science Mission Directorate will hold a community town hall meeting at 12:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday, April 19, with NASA Associate Administrator for Science Thomas Zurbuchen and his leadership team. They will discuss updates to NASA's science program and share the status of NASA activities.

Members of the science community, academia, the media, and the public are invited to participate by joining at:

https://go.nasa.gov/3viCt1U

If prompted, please use event number: 2761 572 5402, followed by event password: FPhHmMUs284.

Participants may submit questions online at:

https://nasa.cnf.io/sessions/d434/

Users must provide their first and last name and organization, and can submit their own questions or vote up questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many of the submitted questions as possible.

This town hall will be recorded. Presentation materials for the meeting will be available for download and a recording will be available later that day at: 

https://science.nasa.gov/researchers/virtual-townhall

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-science-mission-directorate-to-hold-town-hall-meeting-301525902.html

SOURCE NASA

