WASHINGTON, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Administrator Bill Nelson will broadcast his annual State of NASA remarks at 3 p.m. EST on Thursday, March 9. The event will air on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency's website.

The State of NASA address coincides with the Biden-Harris Administration's fiscal year 2024 budget proposal release earlier in the day and will include top-level information. The President's full budget proposal for NASA and supporting information will post online about 10 a.m. EDT, Monday, March 13, and the agency will hold a follow-up media call.

In his remarks Thursday, Nelson will highlight the agency's plans to explore the Moon and Mars, monitor and protect the planet, sustain U.S. leadership in aviation and aerospace innovation, drive economic growth and promote equity and diversity within the agency and across the nation, while inspiring the next generation of explorers for the benefit of humanity.

On Monday, NASA's Associate Administrator Bob Cabana and Chief Financial Officer Margaret Vo Schaus will host a media teleconference at 1 p.m., to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration's fiscal year 2024 funding request for the agency. Senior leaders from each of NASA's mission directorates also will be available during the call.

Audio from the budget briefing will stream live on NASA's website.

Media interested in participating in the teleconference must RSVP no later than two priors to the start of the call to Abbey Donaldson at abbey.a.donaldson@nasa.gov.

The schedule of activities is based on the president's budget release on Thursday and is subject to change. The budget proposal for NASA and supporting information will be available at:

https://www.nasa.gov/budget

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-sets-coverage-for-annual-address-budget-media-call-in-march-301766387.html

SOURCE NASA