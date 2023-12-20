20.12.2023 16:22:00

NASA Sets Coverage for White House National Space Council Meeting

WASHINGTON, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA is participating in a meeting of the National Space Council on Wednesday, Dec. 20, in Washington. The meeting, chaired by Vice President Kamala Harris, will focus on international partnerships and is the third council meeting held by the Biden-Harris Administration.

NASA Deputy Administrator Pam Melroy and Artemis II and CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen will represent the agency at the meeting, which also includes other federal government agencies.

NASA will provide coverage of the meeting at 2 p.m. EST on the NASA+ streaming service via the web or NASA app. Coverage also will air live on NASA Television, the NASA app, YouTube, and the agency's website. Learn how to stream NASA TV through a variety of platforms including social media.

Deputy Administrator Melroy will provide remarks that will focus on the societal benefits of NASA's space exploration, including the agency's Earth science missions that provide open and transparent climate data for all people. Melroy also will discuss NASA's space exploration with international partners to build a responsible and sustainable human presence in space.

For more information on the National Space Council visit:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/spacecouncil/

 

SOURCE NASA

