22.03.2022 20:41:00
NASA to Discuss Artemis Strategy for Astronaut Moon Landers
WASHINGTON , March 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 3:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday, March 23, to provide an update on the agency's goals to transport astronauts from lunar orbit to the surface of the Moon under Artemis.
Audio of the teleconference will stream live online at:
Participating in the teleconference are:
- Bill Nelson, NASA administrator
- Jim Free, associate administrator for NASA's Exploration Systems Development Mission Directorate
- Mark Kirasich, deputy associate administrator for Artemis campaign development
- Lisa Watson-Morgan, Human Landing System Program manager
To participate in the teleconference, media must contact Jimi Russell at: james.j.russell@nasa.gov no more than two hours before the start of the event for dial-in information.
Astronaut Moon landers are a vital part of NASA's deep space exploration plans, along with the Space Launch System rocket, Orion spacecraft, ground systems, and Gateway. NASA is committed to using commercial landers to carry astronauts to the surface of the Moon, expanding exploration and preparing humanity for the next giant leap, human exploration of Mars.
For more information about Artemis, visit:
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-discuss-artemis-strategy-for-astronaut-moon-landers-301508274.html
SOURCE NASA
