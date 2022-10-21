21.10.2022 23:32:00

NASA to Discuss Latest EMIT Findings, Helps Address Climate Change

WASHINGTON, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday, Oct. 25, to discuss the latest findings of the agency's Earth Surface Mineral Dust Source Investigation (EMIT), including a new, unanticipated capability which will help better understand impacts of climate change.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Audio of the teleconference will be streamed live on NASA's website.

EMIT was installed on the International Space Station in July. Its primary mission is to map the prevalence of key minerals in the planet's deserts in order to advance understanding of airborne dust's effects on climate. However, the imaging spectrometer, which was designed and built at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, has also demonstrated a new crucial ability which the following teleconference participants will discuss:

  • Karen St. Germain, Earth Science Division director at NASA Headquarters in Washington
  • Robert Green, EMIT principal investigator, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), Southern California
  • Andrew Thorpe, research technologist, JPL
  • Kirt Costello, chief scientist, NASA's International Space Station Program

Media interested in participating should request the dial in-details at least two hours prior to the start of the call by sending their full name, media affiliation, email address, and phone number to Rexana Vizza at rexana.v.vizza@jpl.nasa.gov on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

For more information about EMIT, visit:

https://earth.jpl.nasa.gov/emit/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-discuss-latest-emit-findings-helps-address-climate-change-301656450.html

SOURCE NASA

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen höher -- ATX und DAX gehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel schwach. Der US-Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag in Grün. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen