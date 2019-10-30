NASA to Highlight Artemis, Commercial Space Opportunity at SpaceCom Conference

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA leaders, engineers and scientists from across the agency will discuss NASA's progress toward its Artemis lunar exploration efforts at the fifth SpaceCom, America's Commercial Space Conference and Exposition, Nov. 20 and 21 in Houston.

Session panels will highlight commercial sector opportunities as NASA works to land the first woman and the next man on the Moon by 2024, and feature the latest on lunar prospecting with robotics, the government's approach to building a vibrant space economy and NASA's Commercial Lunar Payload Services Program. Current commercial opportunities for in-space manufacturing, non-government astronauts and an even broader range of space research objectives will be addressed as well.

At the NASA Theater, attendees will have the opportunity to discuss several of the technology challenges associated with Moon missions that the agency is working to overcome. NASA Theater sessions will take place in the afternoon on both days of the conference.

The conference, which operates under a Space Act Agreement with NASA, addresses the strategic issues at the forefront of the commercial space sector and the space economy. The two-day conference and exposition will take place at the George R. Brown Convention Center at 1001 Avenida De Las Americas in Houston. Media are invited to register to attend and can do so until the conference begins.

NASA is committed to landing American astronauts, and tapping private innovation to get and keep humans on the Moon. Through the agency's Artemis lunar exploration program, innovative new technologies and systems will be used to explore more of the Moon than ever before. NASA is collaborating with commercial and international partners to establish sustainable missions by 2028, and then use what is learned on and around the Moon to take the next giant leap – sending astronauts to Mars.

