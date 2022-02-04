04.02.2022 00:15:00

NASA to Hold Science Town Hall Meeting

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a community town hall meeting at 1:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 8, with Thomas H. Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Zurbuchen and his team will discuss updates to NASA's science program and share the current status of various activities.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

Members of the science community, academia, the media, and the public are invited to participate by joining at:

https://go.nasa.gov/3Gk6YrN

If prompted, please use event number: 27644299569, followed by event password: k9kVn3mvWX5.

Participants may submit questions online at: 

https://nasa.cnf.io/sessions/nqzy

Users must provide their first and last name, organization, and can submit their own questions or vote up questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many of the submitted questions as possible.

This town hall will be recorded. Presentation materials for the meeting will be available for download and a recording will be available later that day at: 

https://science.nasa.gov/researchers/virtual-townhall

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-hold-science-town-hall-meeting-301475364.html

SOURCE NASA

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schließt uneins -- Gewinne in Fernost
Der heimische Leitindex musste am Freitag Verluste hinnehmen. An den deutschen Börsen ging es am letzten Handelstag der Woche ebenfalls gen Süden. Die US-Börsen tendierten in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Asiens Börsen legten im Freitagshandel mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen