04.02.2022 00:15:00
NASA to Hold Science Town Hall Meeting
WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a community town hall meeting at 1:30 p.m. EST Tuesday, Feb. 8, with Thomas H. Zurbuchen, associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. Zurbuchen and his team will discuss updates to NASA's science program and share the current status of various activities.
Members of the science community, academia, the media, and the public are invited to participate by joining at:
If prompted, please use event number: 27644299569, followed by event password: k9kVn3mvWX5.
Participants may submit questions online at:
https://nasa.cnf.io/sessions/nqzy
Users must provide their first and last name, organization, and can submit their own questions or vote up questions submitted by others. The meeting leaders will try to answer as many of the submitted questions as possible.
This town hall will be recorded. Presentation materials for the meeting will be available for download and a recording will be available later that day at:
https://science.nasa.gov/researchers/virtual-townhall
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-hold-science-town-hall-meeting-301475364.html
SOURCE NASA
