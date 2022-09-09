Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
09.09.2022 14:42:00

NASA to Host National Space Council Meeting at Johnson Space Center

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston will host a meeting of the National Space Council at 2:20 p.m. EDT (1:20 p.m. CDT) Friday, Sept. 9. Vice President Kamala Harris will chair the event, and NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will deliver remarks.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)

The meeting will air on NASA Television, the agency's website, and the NASA app, as well as the agency's flagship TwitterFacebook, and YouTube channels.

Prior to the meeting, Vice President Harris will speak with astronauts aboard the International Space Station from Johnson's mission control. The space-to-Earth call includes Expedition 67 NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins. NASA will provide live coverage of the call starting at 10:55 a.m. EDT (9:55 a.m. CDT) on NASA Television, the NASA app, and agency's website.

The vice president also will tour NASA Johnson, including the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility (SVMF), where spaceflight crews and their support personnel receive training on high-fidelity hardware for real-time mission support. The SVMF consists of space station, Orion, and commercial vehicle mockups, as well as part-task trainers and rack interfaces, a Precision Air Bearing Floor, and a Partial Gravity Simulator.

The meeting is open to pre-credentialed media and the tour will include pooled press.

Images and video highlights from the meeting and tours will be available at:

https://www.nasa.gov/mediaresources

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-host-national-space-council-meeting-at-johnson-space-center-301621180.html

SOURCE NASA

