NASAA Promotes Financial Literacy Month with Investor Education Resources

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) today highlighted educational resources available to investors in recognition of Financial Literacy Month, a time in April focused on promoting financial literacy and investor education. During this year's Financial Literacy Month campaign, NASAA shines a spotlight on its series of Investor Advisories, including its newest Advisory focused on reassigned investment accounts, available on NASAA's website.

"NASAA members understand that investor education is a key weapon in the fight against investment fraud," said Melanie Senter Lubin, NASAA President and Maryland Securities Commissioner. "Our members hold numerous programs in communities across North America aimed at educating and empowering investors to avoid scams and make sound financial decisions."

NASAA's investor education resources were developed by NASAA's Investor Education Section Committee to help support state and provincial securities regulators' investor education efforts. The Committee, along with a network of investor education professionals from across NASAA's North American membership, is responsible for developing, delivering, coordinating, and supporting investor education initiatives that can be used by securities regulators in their ongoing initiatives to improve the level of financial literacy in their jurisdictions.

"NASAA has been delivering high quality free investor education materials to the public for years," said Tom Cotter, NASAA Investor Education Section Committee Co-Chair and Vice-Chair of the Alberta Securities Commission. "Our Investor Advisories and Alerts, which address current investment trends including threats from cybercriminals, are an important part of this outreach."

Financial literacy tools found on NASAA's website include investor awareness and protection resources, including: tips on how to spot the warning signs of possible investment fraud; how to request information about your stockbroker or investment adviser's qualifications, employment history, and disciplinary record; and contact information for each state or provincial securities regulator office.

"NASAA and our state and provincial regulators provide a variety of online education resources for investors of all ages," said Jill Lazar, NASAA Co-Chair of the Investor Education Section Committee and Director of Investor Protection, Delaware Investor Protection Unit. "No matter where you are on your investing path, it is best to be an informed investor."

