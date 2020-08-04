|
04.08.2020 23:35:00
NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results
GRANDVIEW, Mo., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share. This compares to net income of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and compares to net income of $13.3 million or $1.80 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to increased mortgage banking activity.
Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $64.3 million or $8.71 per share. This compares to net income of $29.2 million or $3.95 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2019.
NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.
(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)
NASB Financial, Inc.
Financial Highlights
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
6/30/20
3/31/20
6/30/19
6/30/20
6/30/19
EARNINGS DATA:
Net interest income
$
23,923
22,382
20,795
69,654
60,294
Provision for loan losses
1,900
750
--
2,650
1,750
Non-interest income
66,584
13,235
17,627
99,449
35,460
Non-interest expense
34,223
22,617
20,651
80,172
55,120
Income tax expense (benefit)
13,868
3,125
4,443
21,970
9,721
Net income (loss)
$
40,516
9,125
13,328
64,311
29,163
FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:
Total assets
$
2,600,212
2,631,296
2,451,353
2,600,212
2,451,353
Total loans held for sale
486,077
390,635
289,818
486,077
289,818
Total loans held for investments and
mortgage-backed securities, net
1,742,954
1,837,632
1,900,404
1,742,954
1,900,404
Customer and brokered deposit
accounts
1,824,617
1,725,271
1,709,492
1,824,617
1,709,492
Stockholders' equity
314,883
272,877
251,681
314,883
251,681
FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:
Book value per share
$
42.62
36.93
34.08
42.62
34.08
Earnings per share
5.48
1.24
1.80
8.71
3.95
Cash dividends paid per share
0.55
0.55
0.50
1.60
1.50
Return on assets (annualized net income
divided by total average assets)
6.20%
1.42%
2.25%
3.29%
1.72%
Return on equity (annualized net income
divided by average stockholders' equity)
55.15%
13.36%
21.66%
29.71%
16.09%
Weighted average shares outstanding
7,389,089
7,383.836
7,384,851
7,382,644
7,384,851
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301106111.html
SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Plus -- ATX klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
An der Wall Street zeigten sich die Indizes fester. Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am Dienstag Aufschläge, dagegen hielt der deutsche Aktienmarkt seine anfänglichen Gewinne nicht lange. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche im Plus.