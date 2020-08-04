NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share. This compares to net income of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and compares to net income of $13.3 million or $1.80 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The increase in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to increased mortgage banking activity.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $64.3 million or $8.71 per share. This compares to net income of $29.2 million or $3.95 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2019.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri. Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area. Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution. For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc. Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended







6/30/20 3/31/20 6/30/19

6/30/20 6/30/19 EARNINGS DATA:

















Net interest income

$ 23,923 22,382 20,795

69,654 60,294

Provision for loan losses



1,900 750 --

2,650 1,750

Non-interest income



66,584 13,235 17,627

99,449 35,460

Non-interest expense



34,223 22,617 20,651

80,172 55,120

Income tax expense (benefit)



13,868 3,125 4,443

21,970 9,721

Net income (loss)

$ 40,516 9,125 13,328

64,311 29,163



















FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:

Total assets

$ 2,600,212 2,631,296 2,451,353

2,600,212 2,451,353

Total loans held for sale



486,077 390,635 289,818

486,077 289,818

Total loans held for investments and mortgage-backed securities, net



1,742,954 1,837,632 1,900,404

1,742,954 1,900,404

Customer and brokered deposit accounts



1,824,617 1,725,271 1,709,492

1,824,617 1,709,492

Stockholders' equity



314,883 272,877 251,681

314,883 251,681

FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share

$ 42.62 36.93 34.08

42.62 34.08

Earnings per share



5.48 1.24 1.80

8.71 3.95

Cash dividends paid per share



0.55 0.55 0.50

1.60 1.50





















Return on assets (annualized net income divided by total average assets)



6.20% 1.42% 2.25%

3.29% 1.72%

Return on equity (annualized net income divided by average stockholders' equity)



55.15% 13.36% 21.66%

29.71% 16.09%





















Weighted average shares outstanding



7,389,089 7,383.836 7,384,851

7,382,644 7,384,851

