04.08.2020 23:35:00

NASB Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results

GRANDVIEW, Mo., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: NASB) announced today net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, of $40.5 million or $5.48 per share.  This compares to net income of $9.1 million or $1.24 per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, and compares to net income of $13.3 million or $1.80 per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.  The increase in earnings for the current quarter was primarily attributable to increased mortgage banking activity.

Net income for the nine months ended June 30, 2020, was $64.3 million or $8.71 per share.  This compares to net income of $29.2 million or $3.95 per share for the nine months ended June 30, 2019. 

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.  For more information, visit nasb.com.

(Financial Highlights Schedule Attached)

NASB Financial, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended





6/30/20

3/31/20

6/30/19


  6/30/20

  6/30/19

EARNINGS DATA:










Net interest income


$

23,923

22,382

20,795


69,654

60,294


Provision for loan losses



1,900

750

--


2,650

1,750


Non-interest income



66,584

13,235

17,627


99,449

35,460


Non-interest expense



34,223

22,617

20,651


80,172

55,120


Income tax expense (benefit)



13,868

3,125

4,443


21,970

9,721


     Net income (loss)


$

40,516

9,125

13,328


64,311

29,163











FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA:


Total assets


$

2,600,212

2,631,296

2,451,353


2,600,212

2,451,353


Total loans held for sale



486,077

390,635

289,818


486,077

289,818


Total loans held for investments and

    mortgage-backed securities, net



1,742,954

1,837,632

1,900,404


1,742,954

1,900,404


Customer and brokered deposit    

     accounts



1,824,617

1,725,271

1,709,492


1,824,617

1,709,492


Stockholders' equity



314,883

272,877

251,681


314,883

251,681


FINANCIAL RATIOS AND PER SHARE DATA:



Book value per share


$

42.62

36.93

34.08


42.62

34.08


Earnings per share



5.48

1.24

1.80


8.71

3.95


Cash dividends paid per share



0.55

0.55

0.50


1.60

1.50












Return on assets (annualized net income

     divided by total average assets)



6.20%

1.42%

2.25%


3.29%

1.72%


Return on equity (annualized net income

     divided by average stockholders' equity)



55.15%

13.36%

21.66%


29.71%

16.09%












Weighted average shares outstanding



7,389,089

7,383.836

7,384,851


7,382,644

7,384,851

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-announces-financial-results-301106111.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

