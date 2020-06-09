+++ Jetzt mit Kryptowährungen handeln und mehr über Bitcoin erfahren!** +++-w-
09.06.2020 00:49:00

NASB Financial, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend on Common Stock

GRANDVIEW, Mo., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NASB Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: NASB) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on common stock of $0.55 per share, which will be paid on June 26, 2020, to stockholders of record on June 18, 2020.

NASB Financial, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. ("NASB"), a community bank headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.  Since 1927, NASB has been serving the financial needs of customers by providing an array of personal banking and lending products in the Kansas City metro area.  Nationwide, NASB offers competitive residential and commercial mortgages with the safety and security of a Federal institution.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasb-financial-inc-declares-cash-dividend-on-common-stock-301072381.html

SOURCE NASB Financial, Inc.

