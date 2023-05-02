NASCAR Driver Chase Elliott will be back behind the wheel of the UniFirst No. 9 Chevy for Sunday's race in Kansas

WILMINGTON, Mass., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF), a North American leader in providing customized business uniform programs, facility service products and first aid and safety services, in partnership with 14-time NASCAR Cup Series champions Hendrick Motorsports, will be at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 7 as Chase Elliott returns to the helm of the UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. The race begins at 3 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

The UniFirst No. 9 Chevrolet made its 2023 NASCAR season debut in March with road racing standout Jordan Taylor behind the wheel while the 2020 Cup Series champion and five-time NASCAR most popular driver Chase Elliott was recovering from his leg injury. Upon returning to action in mid-April, Elliott was also named to the list of NASCAR's 75 Greatest Drivers. The recognition came after he posted a top-10 finish at Martinsville Speedway in his first race back since missing time with his injury.

"We couldn't be more excited to have our champ, Chase Elliott, back in the driver's seat of the UniFirst Chevy," said David Katz, UniFirst Executive Vice President Sales and Marketing. "Chase is an extremely talented driver and it's always thrilling to see him perform. We're all looking forward to watching him pick up right where he left off. We'd also like to thank Jordan Taylor for an exciting run at COTA."

Elliott and the No. 9 team have one win at Kansas, coming in the fall of 2018. In 14 total starts at the 1.5-mile oval, the 27-year-old driver has tallied 197 laps led and earned an average finish of 11.2. In addition to his victory, Elliott has amassed six top-five results and eight top-10s.

"I'm looking forward to climbing back inside the UniFirst Chevy this weekend," said Elliott "Kansas is a place where we've had some great runs in the past. Hopefully we can put on an exciting race on Sunday and give the fans and everyone at UniFirst something to cheer for when it comes down to the final laps."

The 2023 NASCAR season marks the seventh year of UniFirst's multi-year partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, and it's the third year that the company is serving as a sponsor of the No. 9 team. UniFirst continues to be the Official Workwear Provider of Hendrick Motorsports, supplying work clothing and uniforms to the team, as well as to its sister company, Hendrick Automotive Group.

About UniFirst

Headquartered in Wilmington, Mass., UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is a North American leader in the supply and servicing of uniform and workwear programs, facility service products, as well as first aid and safety supplies and services. Together with its subsidiaries, the company also manages specialized garment programs for the cleanroom and nuclear industries. UniFirst both partners with leading brands and manufactures its own branded workwear, protective clothing, and floorcare products; and with 260 service locations, over 300,000 customer locations, and 14,000-plus employee Team Partners, the company outfits more than 2 million workers every day. For more information, contact UniFirst at 888.296.2740 or visit UniFirst.com.

About Hendrick Motorsports

Founded by Rick Hendrick in 1984, Hendrick Motorsports is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup Series history. At the sport's premier level, the organization holds the all-time records in every major statistical category, including championships (14), points-paying race victories (295) and laps led (more than 77,000). It has earned at least one race win in a record 39 different seasons, including an active streak of 38 in a row (1986-2023). The team fields four full-time Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 entries in the NASCAR Cup Series with drivers Alex Bowman, William Byron, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson. Headquartered on more than 100 acres in Concord, North Carolina, Hendrick Motorsports employs approximately 600 people. For more information, please visit HendrickMotorsports.com or interact on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

