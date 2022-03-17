|
Nasdaq 100 Bear Market: 3 Stocks That Are Now Screaming Buys
It's been a rough couple of months for tech stocks and growth-seeking investors. All of the major indexes, many of which have been led higher by growth stocks, have officially entered correction territory.And things have been even tougher for the Nasdaq 100. This index, comprising the 100 largest nonfinancial companies listed on the Nasdaq exchange, ended Monday down more than 20% from its all-time high. In other words, it's officially in a bear market for the first time in two years.While steep drops in market-leading indexes can be unnerving, they're historically a great time to put your money to work. Eventually (key word!) every correction and bear market throughout history has been wiped away by a bull market rally.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
