10.03.2024 13:00:00
Nasdaq All-Time High: 3 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks That Led the Index to Its Highest Level Ever (and Can Help Set You Up for Life)
The Nasdaq Composite is once again making all-time highs.On March 1, the Nasdaq crested its old peak of 16,212, which it set back in 2021. Much of the credit for its new bull market should go to artificial intelligence (AI) stocks like Nvidia, which powered the index's recent climb. But which AI stocks will lead the Nasdaq higher from here? Will it be chipmakers like Nvidia, or will others take their place as the pacesetters? We asked a panel of three Motley Fool contributors to tell us what they think. They suggest keeping an eye on CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
